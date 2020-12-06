Houston Humane Society offering free dog houses, pet food to pet owners in need

The Houston Humane Society and Huts 4 Mutts will distribute free dog houses and pet food to Houston-area pet owners in need.

“The Houston Humane hopes these new houses will prevent many outdoor pets from suffering, especially during those harsh cold and wet nights,” Houston Humane Society said in a release. “Together, we can provide owners with the tools they need to keep their pets happy and healthy, and their pets a new start.”

Houston Humane Society will also offer qualifying pet owners’ animals veterinary services, vaccinations and spay/neuter vouchers.

Those who wish to receive these goods and services must email PetPantry@HoustonHumane.org by Dec. 7 to qualify.

For additional information, visit houstonspca.org.