5 things for Houstonians to know for Friday, Oct. 23

1. Wife of man accused in death of HPD sergeant says officers saved her, her son’s life attorney says

Sgt. Harold Preston, who gave more than 40 years of his life to the Houston Police Department, was shot and killed in the line of duty. Elmer Manzano is accused of pulling the trigger.

He is now facing several charges, including capital murder against a peace officer, attempted capital murder against a peace officer and aggravated assault.

Manzano’s wife, Santos Mejia, says Preston and officer Courtney Waller saved her life. She says if it wasn’t for the officers she and her 14-year-old son would not be alive.

2. Less traffic? Houston is on this list for top cities people are leaving

According to Investing.com, Houston is one of the top cities where residents are moving from.

But, it’s not just Houston. Americans are leaving major U.S. cities at a rapid rate. The slowdown in population growth is accredited to shrinking industries and an increasing cost of living.

Houston ranked No. 8 on the list with a total population of 2,340,890 in 2020. The city’s annual growth rate is 0.33%.

3. Mattress Mack converts part of Gallery Furniture into trade school, charter school

Houston icon Jim “Mattress Mack” McIngvale has stepped up once again to help our community.

On Thursday, Mattress Mack converted part of Gallery Furniture into a trade and a charter school complete with childcare and life coaches.

The goal of this program is to help Houstonians get the skills they need to move up in the workforce.

4. Judge drops 3rd-degree murder charge against former cop in Floyd’s death

A Minnesota judge has dismissed a third-degree murder charge filed against the former Minneapolis police officer who pressed his knee against George Floyd’s neck, saying there was not enough probable cause for that count to proceed to trial. The more serious second-degree murder charge against Derek Chauvin remains.

Hennepin County District Judge Peter Cahill’s ruling, dated Wednesday and made public Thursday, found probable cause for Chauvin to be tried on one count of unintentional second-degree murder and one count of second-degree manslaughter. Cahill also found probable cause to move forward with the aiding and abetting counts against three other former officers, Thomas Lane, J. Kueng and Tou Thao.

5. President Donald Trump, Joe Biden spar over Texas' energy industry and global warming during final presidential debate

Climate change and the future of the oil and gas industry were key topics at the final debate between Republican incumbent President Donald Trump Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden.

The two men diverged greatly on energy and global warming policy: Biden advocated for alternate means of energy besides oil and gas while Trump emphasized economic priorities.

