Man accused of sexually abusing at least 5 children in Montgomery County arrested in Oregon

CONROE, Texas – A man who is accused of sexually abusing children in Montgomery County was arrested in Oregon last month.

Montgomery County deputies said they received information on Sept. 2 indicating William Harris, 37, was sexually abusing a child and producing child pornography.

Deputies said they learned that Harris was trying to flee the state and asked the FBI and U.S. Marshals to help apprehend him.

Harris was found and arrested in Eugene, Oregon, and extradited to Texas on Sept. 24, deputies said.

Deputies said they know of at least five victims between the ages of 8 and 11 years old, and evidence indicates there may be more.

Anyone with information about Harris or additional victims is asked to call the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office at 936-760-5800.