5 things for Houstonians to know for Friday, Sept. 11

Here are things you need to know for Friday, Sept. 11:

1. 4 Houston police officers fired in connection with fatal shooting of Nicolas Chavez identified

Four Houston police officers have been fired in connection with the fatal officer-involved shooting of Nicolas Chavez nearly four months ago.

Chavez was shot and killed April 21. Police said they believed the 27-year-old had a “pointed object” and charged at officers. A cellphone video recorded by a witness appeared to show Chavez on his knees when he was shot by officers.

2. George Floyd’s family launches nonprofit foundation at homelessness event, reports say

The family of George Floyd launched a nonprofit foundation at a homelessness event in Minneapolis Thursday, according to WCCO News.

The George Floyd Memorial Foundation will focus on promoting social change, close the gap between law enforcement and the Minneapolis community, police reform, fight against racism and pushing for justice after the death of Floyd.

3. Montgomery County judge hospitalized after crashing into deputy constable’s cruiser

Montgomery County Judge Mark Keough was hospitalized Thursday after his vehicle crashed into a parked deputy constable’s vehicle.

A spokesman for Keough said the judge was on his way to a meeting when he crashed into the cruiser in The Woodlands.

The spokesman said Keough suffered some broken bones but is stable and alert. He said Keough is being evaluated to determine the extent of his injuries.

4. HISD considers extending virtual learning period for all students

Houston Independent School District students have been learning online for three days now and some students still don’t have the technology they need to learn from home.

However, the district is considering Thursday whether to expand the virtual learning period because of the coronavirus pandemic. Nearly 200,000 students will be learning online until at least October 19, when some are scheduled to return to in-person instruction.

5. Here’s why the Texans say they decided to stay in the locker room for the national anthem

Most of the time players stand on the sidelines as the national anthem is sung before an NFL game, but Thursday night’s season opener between the Houston Texans and the Kansas City Chiefs was different.

While the Chiefs mostly stood on the sidelines during the national anthem -- one player knelt with a fist in the air -- the Texans were noticeably absent from the sidelines for not only the national anthem but also a performance of “Lift Every Voice.”

