HISD considers extending virtual learning period for all students

HOUSTON – Houston Independent School District students have been learning online for three days now and some students still don’t have the technology they need to learn from home.

However, the district is considering Thursday whether to expand the virtual learning period because of the coronavirus pandemic. Nearly 200,000 students will be learning online until at least October 19, when some are scheduled to return to in-person instruction.

The administration may ask for a four-week extension to its online learning period.

HISD’s Interim Superintendent Dr. Grenita Lathan called this the year of flexibility. Parents, students and teachers should be aware that the start date is subject to change based on COVID-19 conditions.

The school board is also voting on a measure that could make it easier to hire some teachers, lead to more flexibility on attendance and earlier start dates.