KPRC 2 reporters are covering severe weather from Brazoria County to Louisiana. Here’s what they saw Monday

HOUSTON – With all eyes on the Gulf of Mexico and the two hurricanes brewing just a day apart, residents along the coast, from Louisiana to Brazoria County, are preparing for the worst. While the path of Tropical Storm Laura and Tropical Storm Marco remain uncertain Monday evening, residents and local leaders are taking preemptive measures to stay safe.

KPRC 2′s reporters visited areas all along the Gulf Coast to meet with officials and residents who spent Monday preparing for severe weather. See those videos below:

Evacuations

Galveston County Judge Mark Henry issued a disaster declaration for the area just hours after the city of Galveston issued a voluntary evacuation order ahead of Tropical Storm Laura. According to Henry, the declaration affects multiple areas including, Tiki Island, San Leon, Baycliff, Hitchcock, the Bolivar Peninsula and Galveston.

Earlier Monday, Galveston officials urged people who live in low-lying areas west of the end of the seawall are encouraged to evacuate the area as Laura approaches the coast. The city also asked anyone who is not a resident or an employee on the island to go home. RV parks in the area were also asked to close and guests were asked to vacate. Read more here.

First responders get ready

In anticipation of severe weather and flooding, the Houston Police Department and Houston Fire Department began preparing their severe weather equipment, boats and more to properly assist residents who might need aid in the coming days. KPRC 2′s Joel Eisenbaum talked to officials Monday about their efforts.

Harris County Constables Offices also began readying equipment Monday. KPRC 2′s Syan Rhodes met with some of the constables Monday. See the video below:

Coastal residents prepare for the worst

