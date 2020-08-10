HFD reports another hospitalization, asks for prayers as firefighter battles COVID-19

HOUSTON – The Houston Fire Department is asking for prayers after another firefighter was hospitalized with coronavirus.

In a social media post shared Sunday, HFD asked the community to pray for firefighter Cary Hunter as he battles COVID-19.

This comes just one day after the memorial service for firefighter Jerry Pacheco, who died from complications due to coronavirus last week.

HFD has been hit hard by coronavirus. They have lost two men and another firefighter is also hospitalized with the virus.

Both firefighters who died worked in Kingwood at stations 101 and 103.