Another HFD firefighter hospitalized with coronavirus

HOUSTON – The Houston Fire Department is asking for prayers as another one of their own battles coronavirus in the hospital.

According to social media, the fire department held a prayer service for Capt. Tommy Searcy at Memorial Hermann Hospital in The Woodlands, where he is being treated.

The request for prayer comes days after HFD lost a second member due to coronavirus.

Houston Fire Chief Sam Peña tweeted Monday that Houston firefighter paramedic and 17-year veteran Jerry Pacheco, 50, died from complications of COVID-19 on Monday morning.

The first member of the HFD to die from complications due to coronavirus was Capt. Leroy Lucio, who died on July 20. He was a 29-year veteran of the department.

Both Pacheco and Lucio also worked in Kingwood at stations 101 and 103 respectively.