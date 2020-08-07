Another HFD firefighter hospitalized with coronavirus

HOUSTON – The Houston Fire Department is asking for prayers as another one of their own battles coronavirus in the hospital.
According to social media, the fire department held a prayer service for Capt. Tommy Searcy at Memorial Hermann Hospital in The Woodlands, where he is being treated.
The request for prayer comes days after HFD lost a second member due to coronavirus.
Houston Fire Chief Sam Peña tweeted Monday that Houston firefighter paramedic and 17-year veteran Jerry Pacheco, 50, died from complications of COVID-19 on Monday morning.
The first member of the HFD to die from complications due to coronavirus was Capt. Leroy Lucio, who died on July 20. He was a 29-year veteran of the department.
Both Pacheco and Lucio also worked in Kingwood at stations 101 and 103 respectively.
Prayer Warriors, please keep Captain Tommy Searcy in your prayers as he is in the hospital battling COVID-19.Posted by HFD Chaplains Corner on Wednesday, August 5, 2020