5 things Houstonians need to know for Tuesday, August 4

1. Investigation underway after man shot in front of his girlfriend and child at a red light in NE Houston: HPD

Houston police are looking for a man they said shot a father in front of his girlfriend and child while the family was stopped at a red light in northeast Houston Sunday.

The victim has been identified as 19-year-old Luis Balthazar. Police said Balthazar was traveling with his girlfriend and child northbound near the schene when a black, four-door sedan tried to block him in at the traffic light.

2. Bodies of 2 good Samaritans who helped save father, his 5-year-old daughter from Trinity River found

The bodies of two teens who jumped into the Trinity River to save a child and her father were found Monday, authorities said.

Authorities said the 5-year-old and her father were among several people “swimming in the dangerous waters of the river” when the child started struggling.

3. Violators of mask order will be cited, fined starting in August, Mayor Turner says

Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner announced during a news conference Monday that police will start issuing citations for those who don’t follow Gov. Greg Abbott’s state-mandated mask order.

According to Turner, Houston police have been instructed to start issuing warnings for the first violation and then citations for the second violation in August, after first responders are being impacted. He said violators will be cited a $250 fine.

4. VIDEO: Abbott answers questions about education, financial assistance and evictions

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott answered questions about a variety of coronavirus pandemic-related topics during an interview with on KPRC 2 News at Noon.

You can watch the full interview in the video attached to this story.

5. Virus relief bill remains up in air as negotiations resume

Negotiators on a huge coronavirus relief bill reported slight progress after talks resumed Monday afternoon in the Capitol, with issues like food for the poor and aid to schools struggling to reopen safely assuming a higher profile in the talks.

Multiple obstacles remain, including an impasse so far on extending a $600-per-week pandemic jobless benefit, funding for the Postal Service, and aid to renters facing eviction.

