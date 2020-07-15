This Texas Airbnb has a water park-like pool so awesome your kids will never want to leave

Trying to accommodate a big group of people for a family reunion and want lots of recreational amenities to entertain the kiddos among your ranks? From children to adults, this Texas Airbnb listing would satisfy almost anyone’s vacation home checklist: a resort-style pool with two slides, a high dive, 20-person hot tub, splash pad and poolside cabana; a game room outfitted with billiards, air hockey, ping-pong, foosball and more; a basketball court and volleyball net -- and, as if this estate even needed it, there’s also a playground.

Adults, you’ll get a kick out of the gorgeous lawn nestled against a spring-fed creek. It’s an ideal spot for picnics and stargazing.

The listing sits on 10 acres south of downtown Dallas.

On the listing’s Airbnb page, dozens of comments from former guests praise the Insta-worthy accommodations.

“The property is amazing,” wrote Genesis, who stayed in June 2020. “Owners respond quick and friendly. Private, beautiful and relaxing home just what the family needed during this pandemic, I didn’t want to travel far or share a space with strangers. The whole family, from adults to toddlers were entertained. House was clean, beds are comfy. They are adding on to the property in the back and I can’t wait to see the finish product. We live close so this won’t be our last visit FOR SURE!”

Another happy camper enjoyed the listing’s family-friendly feel.

“This was the perfect spot for our family reunion,” wrote Lisa, who stayed in July 2018. “The Dallas Oasis accommodated our large group very well. Most of our time was spent enjoying the pool and its many features, but for those who didn’t want to play in the water all the time, the game room was a great draw. Little ones were able to settle down watching one of the big screen TVs, and the large tables were perfect for eating and playing board games we had brought. Our host and his assistant were available, helpful, and very courteous with any and all questions that we had.”

The Airbnb rents $1,495 per night, includes seven bedrooms and accommodates more than 16 guests. For more information or to book a stay, click here.

Now, enough with the words. Why blab on and on about this phat space when we can let these photos talk the talk for us? Scroll below to take a peek inside.

Airbnb with a water park-like pool (Airbnb)

Airbnb with a water park-like pool (Airbnb)

Airbnb with a water park-like pool (Airbnb)

Airbnb with a water park-like pool (Airbnb)

Airbnb with a water park-like pool (Airbnb)

Airbnb with a water park-like pool (Airbnb)

Airbnb with a water park-like pool (Airbnb)

Airbnb with a water park-like pool (Airbnb)

Airbnb with a water park-like pool (Airbnb)

Airbnb with a water park-like pool (Airbnb)

Airbnb with a water park-like pool (Airbnb)

Airbnb with a water park-like pool (Airbnb)

Airbnb with a water park-like pool (Airbnb)