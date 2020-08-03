VIDEO: Alabama principal makes coronavirus ‘Can’t Touch This’ parody song and it is awesome

TALLADEGA, Alabama – Dr. Quentin Lee knows the coronavirus pandemic is not going away soon, so he hopes his latest safety music video, and MC Hammer, would influence his students.

Lee’s latest video on YouTube, “Can’t Touch This Covid Parody” has reached viral status and is close to 900,000 views. According to the Alabama News Center, he wrote the song in 15 minutes.

The video features Lee and three other students from his school, Childersburg High School, performing CDC-recommended protocols such as putting on hand sanitizer, social-distancing and mask-wearing in the hallways.

Lee hopes his latest viral rap will allow people to take a break and to “laugh and smile”.

“We are working tirelessly to make sure school is a place where students can be accepted, loved and clean,” he told Alabama News Center in an interview, “Everybody needs love, regardless of political party or ethnic background. If we can allow people to laugh and forget about their problems, then we’ve accomplished the goal.”