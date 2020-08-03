Investigation underway after man shot in front of his wife and child at a red light in NE Houston: HPD

HOUSTON – Houston police are looking for a man they said shot a father in front of his wife and child while the family was stopped at a red light in northeast Houston Sunday.

Police said the shooting happened on the Eastex Freeway Service Road and Parker at around 9:45 p.m.

According to officers, the gunman fired several shots at a family that was in a truck. Police said the mother and child were not hit, but gunfire struck the father, causing him to crash into a pillar.

“When a black four-door vehicle pulled up, a suspect got out of the car, pointed a weapon at them, they tried to go around them at which time the suspect fired multiple times,” Lt. Bruce said.

Lt. Bruce said the child and mother were checked out by the Houston Fire Department and did not sustain any injuries.

Police said the victim is conscious, breathing and will be going into surgery. Right now, investigators are working to get a description of the suspects.

The motive for the shooting is currently unknown.