Rapper Slim Thug launches new affordable PPE line amid COVID-19 pandemic

HOUSTON – Houston native and rapper Slim Thug launched a personal protective equipment line Thursday in hopes of giving Houstonians affordable options during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I’m excited to launch my PPE products as this is a time where safety should be our priority, but we can also make it look like a boss,” Slim, whose real name is Stayve Thomas, said.

Rapper Slim Thug introducing new affordable PPE line (Rubix)

Thomas, along with business partners Jimmy Choung and Adam Beason, said the Slim HTX line consists of stylish masks, disposable masks, personalized N95 masks, face shields, and hand sanitizer. The prices for the FDA-approved products range from $2.99 to $100.

The "Mask Up" box is priced at $100 and contains all of the PPE products from the Slim HTX PPE line. (KPRC 2)

“It’s very important for people to protect themselves and it’s very important for people to be able to afford to protect themselves,” he said. “It’s (coronavirus) is real, it’s nothing you want to take for a joke, so it’s only right that we did something.”

Thomas became one of the first people in the Hip Hop community to test positive for the virus. After revealing his diagnosis in March, the rapper became vocal about the dangers of COVID-19 and the importance of protecting yourself during the pandemic. Thomas teamed up with Mayor Sylvester Turner for his “Mask Up Houston” campaign and donated 1,000 hand sanitizers to Houston police officers and METRO bus drivers.

“He’s one of my favorite artists to work with, so it just makes sense,” business partner Beason said while discussing the collaboration with Thomas. “It was the best way for us to reach the majority of the Houston population.”

For more information on the Slim HTX PPE line, go to www.slimhtx.org.