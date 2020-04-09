Houston rapper Slim Thug donates 1,000 bottles of hand sanitizer to METRO bus drivers, police department

HOUSTON – Houston rapper Slim Thug has decided to give back in a big way while he is still in quarantine recovering after recently testing positive for the coronavirus.

The multi-platinum artist teamed up with Smoke Shield to donate 1,000 bottles of hand sanitizer to METRO Police Department and METRO bus drivers as they continue to service the city.

“I want our police officers and bus drivers to know that we appreciate their service during this tough time. They have always been a huge part of keeping Houston going,” he said.

Smoke Shield, Slim Thug and Baby Bash plan to donate an additional 1,000 bottles of hand sanitizer by April 15. The rapper said they also plan to provide health care workers with hand sanitizer during the month of April.

Slim was among the many locals who have tested positive for COVID-19.

The rapper took to his Instagram account to share his positive diagnosis in March.

The rapper said he had been following guidelines, staying inside and only going out (wearing gloves and a mask) to get food or take care of other necessities, but he still contracted the virus.

"As careful as I’ve been … my test came back positive,” Slim Thug said. “Y’all gotta take this stuff seriously. Sit home, self-quarantine, do not come outside for however long they’re saying. If you have symptoms, you need to go get checked out.”

Slim said he has been feeling much better.