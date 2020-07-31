Ask 2: Will schools be issuing computers to students going to school virtually? Can they use their own devices?

At KPRC 2, we’re dedicated to keeping Houstonians informed. As part of our Ask 2 series, the newsroom will answer your questions about all things Houston.

The question: Will schools be issuing computers to students going virtual? Can they use their own computers?

The answer: Most schools will allow students to use their own devices for virtual learning, others will provide a device to those students in need of one.

Contact your school district if you are in need of a device.

Many school districts have allocated funds to purchase thousands of laptops or Chromebooks as many students will start the school year virtually. These devices will allow access to Wi-Fi and have a microphone and webcam built in.

Pasadena ISD and Cy-Fair ISD announced in their reopening plans that they will provide a laptop for all students, regardless of their chosen method of instruction. Cy-Fair ISD said in their release that student access to a laptop opens doors to quality instruction from teachers.

