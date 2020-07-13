Bar owners hold rally to demand the freedom to reopen businesses

PASADENA – Bar owners, employees and loyal customers gathered in Pasadena Sunday to hold a rally and demand the freedom to reopen their businesses.

“We want to open up. We need to pay our bills. Our employees need food and money to pay their bills,” said James Kopeck, the co-owner of Chuters Dance Hall and Saloon.

The dance hall recently hosted an event, defying Gov. Greg Abbott’s orders to shut down.

“They deserve to make money,” said longtime customer Chris Sorensen.

All bars in Texas were required to close on June 26 after a spike in coronavirus cases.