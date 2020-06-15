5 things for Houstonians to know for Monday, June 15

Here are things you need to know for Monday, June 15:

1. With coronavirus cases climbing, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott says ‘no real need’ to scale back business reopenings

With the number of people hospitalized for the new coronavirus continuing to climb in Texas, Gov. Greg Abbott said Friday that there’s “no real need to ratchet back the opening of businesses in the state.”

One of the reasons, he said in an interview with KYTX television in Tyler, is “because we have so many hospital beds available to anybody who gets ill.”

The state reported Friday that the number of people hospitalized in Texas who are confirmed to have the coronavirus has increased to a new peak of 2,166. That came after three days of prior record highs this week — reaching 2,153 hospitalized patients Wednesday — and a one-day dip Thursday to 2,008.

2. HCSO: 32 bags of marijuana sent to wrong home in Harris County

An unexpected package sent to the wrong home has Harris County Sheriff’s deputies searching for its rightful owner.

Deputies said a box filled with 32 bags of marijuana was delivered to unexpecting homeowners in northwest Harris county.

Those homeowners reported the delivery to authorities. Now, the department said it is looking for the package’s rightful owner. They are asking that person to call them to claim it.

3. Harris County Sheriff’s Office loses second employee to COVID-19

The Harris County Sheriff’s Office confirmed Saturday that the department has lost a second employee due to COVID-19.

HCSO Deputy Juan Menchaca died on Saturday after a lengthy battle with the virus.

He is the second Sheriff’s Office employee to die after contracting COVID-19. The HCSO lost Sgt. Raymond Scholwinski, 70, on May 6.

The number of Sheriff’s Office employees who have tested positive for the virus during the pandemic stands at 332. Of those, 15 are currently hospitalized and 254 have recovered, according to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office

4. Pride Houston announced this year’s celebration will be a march and rally held at City Hall on June 27

Pride Houston announced this year’s Pride Houston celebration will take the form of a rally and march at City Hall as a show of solidarity with the Black Lives Matter movement.

The organization’s announcement came Thursday, as the country saw it’s third week of nationwide protests against police brutality in the wake of George Floyd’s death on May 25.

The march and rally on June 27 will replace the organization’s annual parade and festival, which had previously been delayed to the fall due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

5. Here’s how people reacted to the possibility of UT dropping ‘The Eyes of Texas’

A group of University of Texas at Austin athletes are calling on their institution to change the school spirit song from the “The Eyes of Texas” to one without racist undertones.

A two-page letter to the university was shared by dozens of Longhorns athletes on their social media accounts.

Among all issues which the Texas athletes want to be resolved, their request to drop “The Eyes of Texas” got the most chatter.

