HCSO: 32 bags of marijuana sent to wrong home in Harris County
An unexpected package sent to the wrong home has Harris County Sheriff’s deputies searching for its rightful owner.
Deputies said a box filled with 32 bags of marijuana was delivered to unexpecting homeowners in northwest Harris county.
Those homeowners reported the delivery to authorities. Now, the department said it is looking for the package’s rightful owner. They are asking that person to call them to claim it.
Harris County Captain Shannon asks the rightful owner to contact HCSO to claim the package. No word yet if they’ve had any takers.
A house on Clover Gardens in District 5 got a package they hadn't ordered. It contained 32 bags of Marijuana. They gave it to the Sheriff to hold until we locate the owner. If it is yours please contact the HCSO to claim it @HCSOTexas @SheriffEd_HCSO @HCSOPatrol @HCSO_D5Patrol pic.twitter.com/hLPA5EP8eW— Captain J. Shannon (@HCSO_NightShift) June 14, 2020
