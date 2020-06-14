City of Houston launches new Slow Streets project limiting access in Eastwood neighborhood

In an effort to provide additional space for outdoor activities as more residents stay home due to COVID-19, the City of Houston has launched a Slow Streets project that will limit access within the Eastwood neighborhood to local traffic only.

The first streets included in the project are McKinney from Milby to Dumble and Dumble from Polk to Harrisburg.

The City of Houston has placed movable barriers at key intersections to encourage through traffic to take an alternate route.

All emergency vehicles along with people visiting local homes and businesses in the area will still be able to access these streets and no public parking spaces have been removed.

According to the City of Houston, Slow Streets will make it easier for residents of the Eastwood neighborhood to maintain social distancing as they spend more time outdoors.

The project will last for three months until Labor Day.

Throughout this time, City staff will meet with community members to gather feedback.