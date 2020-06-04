5 things for Houstonians to know for Thursday, June 4

Here are things you need to know for Thursday, June 4:

1. Harris County Jail inmate found dead in his cell, officials say

An inmate at the Harris County Jail was found dead in his cell over the weekend, officials said.

Paul Joshua Jacobs, 33, was discovered around 2 a.m. Saturday after his cellmate called the guards for help, according to authorities.

His cellmate told guards that Jacobs may have had a seizure. When the guards went to check on him, they said they found Jacobs unresponsive.

2. Autopsy report shows George Floyd had tested positive for COVID-19

A full autopsy of George Floyd, the handcuffed black man who died after being restrained by Minneapolis police, was released Wednesday and provides several clinical details, including that Floyd had previously tested positive for COVID-19.

3. COVID-19 cases spiked Monday, should you be concerned?

On Monday, the Greater Houston area reported 1,052 new cases of COVID-19, which was the highest daily count announced. The following day, 807 new cases were reported.

4. Phase 3 of reopening Texas allows all businesses to reopen at 50% beginning Wednesday, Abbott says

Gov. Greg Abbott announced Wednesday that the third phase of his reopening of the Texas economy begins Wednesday.

In Phase III, all businesses in Texas will be able to operate at up to 50% capacity, effective immediately, according to a news release. Businesses that previously have been able to operate at 100% capacity may continue to do so, and most outdoor areas are not subject to capacity limits.

5. Texas icon Luby’s announces intent to sell all assets and restaurant business

Another Texas icon has fallen prey to a bleak financial situation.

Luby’s Inc. announced Wednesday that is is going to sell all operating divisions and real estate assets to pay stockholders and debts after the company has struggled financially for a long time.

3 things to share

WORD OF THE DAY

Iceblink [ahys-blingk] (noun) a yellowish luminosity near the horizon or on the underside of a cloud, caused by the reflection of light from sea ice.

THIS DAY IN HISTORY

June 4, 1989: Chinese troops storm through Tiananmen Square in the center of Beijing, killing and arresting thousands of pro-democracy protesters.

QUOTE OF THE DAY

“Art is the symbol of the two noblest human efforts: to construct and to refrain from destruction.” - Evelyn Waugh

