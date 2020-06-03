Astros’ Alex Bregman responds after Twitter user tells him to ‘stick to baseball'
HOUSTON – Alex Bregman responded to a Twitter user this week who told him to “stick to baseball” after the star player responded to a tweet about the KKK.
On Monday morning, a tweet posted by user @Negrodamus asked if the KKK was considered a terrorist organization. The Tweet was in reference to President Donald Trump naming Antifa a terrorist organization.
The Astros third baseman retweeted the tweet with the comment, “should be.”
Should be. https://t.co/8qIt47yhvQ— Alex Bregman (@ABREG_1) June 1, 2020
One tweet made by @texrealtor_2020 told Bregman to “stick to baseball before you lose 75% of your fanbase."
Bregman was quick to fire back at the user 13 minutes later with a response to the now-deleted tweet.
“If hating the KKK loses me fans, then I hope I lose them," he wrote.
If hating the KKK loses me fans, then I hope I lose them.— Alex Bregman (@ABREG_1) June 1, 2020
The responses to Bregman’s comment was mostly positive. He has been active on Twitter recently — both Tweeting and retweeting — about George Floyd’s death.
Copyright 2020 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.