5 things for Houstonians to know for Wednesday, June 3

Here are things you need to know for Wednesday, June 3:

1. Mother arrested after body of 2-year-old boy at center of Amber Alert found in dumpster, police say

Police believe the body of a 2-year-old at the center of an Amber Alert has been found.

According to KCEN-TV, Waco PD spokesman said search crews found the body of Frankie Gonzales in a dumpster early Tuesday morning.

KCEN TV reports that Gonzalez’s mother, Laura Sanchez, led police to the dumpster, according to the Waco Police Department. Sanchez was arrested and charged with 1st-degree felony injury to a child. According to reports, Gonzalez did not die of natural causes.

2. ‘This is not Hollywood’: Acevedo tells Trump ‘it’s time to be presidential’

Houston police Chief Art Acevedo questioned President Donald Trump’s handling of unrest in America during an interview Monday on CNN.

Calling himself a law-and-order president, Trump said Monday that he is an ally of peaceful protesters, but he said governors should deploy the National Guard “in sufficient numbers that we dominate the streets."

Acevedo responded to Trump’s remarks in his typical passionate fashion during an interview with CNN’s Christiane Amanpour.

“It’s not about dominating,” Acevedo said. “It’s about winning hearts and minds.”

3. Thousands crowded downtown Houston for George Floyd march

People marched for several hours through downtown Houston Tuesday in protest of the death of George Floyd, who died while being detained by police in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

After the march, protests continued into the night.

Police said they were willing to remain at the scene all night as long as the protest remained peaceful.

4. Houston artist Donkeeboy creates mural to honor George Floyd

A local artist created a tribute to George Floyd in Houston’s Third Ward.

Floyd’s face covered a wall of the Scott Food Mart, near where he grew up. He has angel wings with a halo that reads, “Forever breathing in our hearts.”

5. Music Industry Calls for ‘Blackout Tuesday’ in Response to George Floyd’s Death

The music is going quiet for “Blackout Tuesday” to let the sounds of protest and calls for action be heard. In a charge led by several record label execs -- and joined by a multitude of artists -- the music industry is coming to a temporary halt Tuesday to raise awareness and show solidarity with the demonstrations being held against police brutality.

