Amber Alert issued for 2-year-old Waco boy believed to be in grave danger

Brittany Taylor, Digital News Editor

Amber Alert issued for 2-year-old Frankie Gonzales from Waco, Texas.
HOUSTON – An Amber Alert has been issued for 2-year-old Frankie Gonzales from Waco, Texas.

The Waco Police Department said Gonzales was last seen wearing a gray shirt with Mickey Mouse on it, gray pants with Mickey Mouse on them and black and white Nike shows.

Police said they do not have a description of the suspect involved in the abduction. Police believe the child is in grave or immediate danger. Anyone with information regarding Gonales abduction is asked the police department at 245-750-7685.

