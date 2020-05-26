5 things for Houstonians to know on Tuesday, May 26

Here are things you need to know for Tuesday, May 26:

1. DATA: See county-by-county tracking of new COVID-19 cases, deaths in Texas

The Texas Department of State Health Services is tracking the number of COVID-19 cases and deaths in each county.

The data shows a promising sign in Fort Bend County. The county went nine days without any new COVID-19 deaths. That means zero facilities from May 13 to May 21.

2. Here is what to know about U.S. stimulus checks delivered as debit cards

When David Starr first opened his long-awaited stimulus payment from the U.S. Treasury Department, he said he almost threw it out without reading it. He said he thought it was a scam.

He said he received a letter with a debit card from a bank he had never heard of, MetaBank.

There are several easy to spot markers if the card is real or not.

First, the card will arrive in a plain white envelope sent from Money Network Cardholder Services. The accompanying letter will inform you that the card is your Economic Impact Payment Card. It will be a navy blue Visa card with stars, with MetaBank printed on the back.

3. Photos show plenty of people flocked to beaches, but not a lot of social distancing or masks

Photos and video of Memorial Day weekend celebrations across the US showed plenty of people going to the beach and gathering on boardwalks, but not a lot of social distancing or masks.

4. Willie’s Grill & Icehouse temporarily closes 2 locations after employees test positive for COVID-19

Two Houston-area restaurants owned by the same company shut their doors after a few employees tested positive for COVID-19.

Willie’s Grill & Icehouse closed their locations at 7092 Highway 6 and 19770 Highway 249 after three employees contracted the coronavirus. Greg Lippert, President and CEO, said he closed the two locations out of an abundance of caution.

5. PHOTOS: Local man gets stung by stingray at Jamaica Beach in Galveston

Lowell Shapley of New Caney was fishing when he accidentally stepped into a deep hole where a stingray was at Jamaica Beach in Galveston.

In response to a comment on his Facebook post, Shapley said the incident was caused by bad luck and bad timing.

Despite wearing protective reef boots and waders, he says the stingray went through the boot and a layer of neoprene.

3 things to share

WORD OF THE DAY

Abatis [ab-uh-tee, -tis, uh-bat-ee, uh-bat-is] (noun) 1. an obstacle or barricade of trees with bent or sharpened branches directed toward an enemy; 2. a barbed wire entanglement used as an obstacle or barricade against an enemy.

THIS DAY IN HISTORY

May 26, 1897: The first copies of the classic vampire novel “Dracula,” by Irish writer Bram Stoker, appear in London bookshops.

QUOTE OF THE DAY

“There is only one real deprivation... and that is not to be able to give one’s gifts to those one loves most.” - May Sarton

