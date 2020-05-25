Did you visit an overcrowded business during Memorial Day weekend? If so, you should get tested for COVID-19, Mayor Turner says

HOUSTON – Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner said he is disappointed after seeing photos and videos of large crowds at bars, clubs and businesses in Houston during the Memorial Day weekend.

Turner recommends residents that were not participating in social distancing or wearing masks while at crowded gatherings get tested for COVID-19. He said all residents can be tested for free at one of the 27 sites available across the city.

“(If) you have been around people, my advice is to go get tested,” Turner said during a press conference Sunday.

About 35% of people that contract coronavirus are asymptomatic, Turner said. Therefore, a person can feel fine, but still carry and past the virus to children, parents and grandparents.

“You may cause someone else to be infected,” Turner said.

Since March, health officials have confirmed more than 6,600 coronavirus cases within the Houston city limits, including 126 deaths and more than 1,600 recoveries.

Get tested

Anyone, regardless of symptoms, may receive a free COVID-19 test at one of the city’s drive-thru testing sites, according to the Houston Health Department. Residents are asked to call 832-393-4220 for an access code and directions to the nearest site.

If you reach the call center after hours, and you are requesting a test for you or someone else, and plan to come in the following day, complete a prescreening application, according to the Houston Health Department. A limited number of slots are available daily and will close when filled.

Testing is closed Monday in observance of Memorial Day.

Here is more information about Houston’s COVID-19 response.

Other testing options

