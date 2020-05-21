Woman run over by SUV, found dead in the road in NW Harris County: HCSO

TOMBALL, Texas – A woman in northwest Harris County is dead after she was hit by an SUV on the freeway Wednesday night, Harris County sheriff’s deputies said.

Deputies said the incident happened on the Tomball Parkway near Antoine at around 9 p.m. Investigators say a man driving a GMC SUV ran over the woman, who was already laying down in the roadway when she was hit.

According to deputies, the driver pulled over, called 911 and tried to help the woman. for now, it's unclear if the woman had been hit before the SUV ran her over.

After finding Bud Light cans nearby investigators believe she may have been intoxicated. investigators also reported that the driver of the SUV showed no signs of impairment.