5 things for Houstonians to know for Monday, May 18

Here are things you need to know for Monday, May 18:

1. Reopening Texas: Here’s what you need to know as Gov. Abbott prepares to lift more coronavirus restrictions

Gov. Greg Abbott is expected to announce another set of reopening plans on Monday.

The 2 p.m. announcement is expected to come as the state continues to adjust to new reopening measures. You can watch Abbott’s news conference here.

2. On Monday, offices, manufacturing facilities and gyms are allowed to reopen in Texas

This Monday, offices, manufacturing facilities and gyms are allowed to open in Texas, following the guidelines published by Gov. Greg Abbott in his May 6 executive order.

As it already happened with other businesses, these facilities will be limited in their capacity.

The next phase of the process could include allowing some businesses to open at 50% capacity.

3. Crime jumps this year at Jeep Weekend on Bolivar Peninsula; 2 people shot during ‘Go Topless’ event

Just before midnight Saturday, two people were shot at Bolivar Peninsula when a fight escalated, according to the Galveston County Sheriff’s Office.

The incident began when two women began fighting along North Monkhouse Road on Crystal Beach, officials said.

Galveston County Sheriff’s Office said it is unclear if the persons shot were part of the fight or bystanders. Both victims were airlifted to area hospitals and went into surgery.

Officers are searching for the suspects.

4. Texas reports highest one-day total of new coronavirus cases

Texas reported 1,801 more cases of the new coronavirus Saturday, the highest one-day total since the pandemic began.

More than 700 new cases were reported in the Amarillo area, where meatpacking plants have been identified as a cluster of infections.

The state also reported 32,479 new tests Saturday — the third-highest increase since Texas began reporting coronavirus test counts.

The highest daily total was 49,259 new tests May 13. As of May 16, at least 678,471 tests have been conducted.

5. Texas Supreme Court puts expansion of voting by mail on hold

he Texas Supreme Court on Friday temporarily put on hold the expansion of voting by mail during the coronavirus pandemic.

It’s the latest in an ongoing legal squabble that in the last three days has resulted in daily changes to who can qualify for a ballot they can fill out at home and mail in.

The Supreme Court’s Friday decision means that order will remain blocked while the appeal of the case moves forward.

WORD OF THE DAY

Sanbenito [san-buh-nee-toh] (noun) (under the Spanish Inquisition) 1. an ornamented garment worn by a condemned heretic at an auto-da-fé; 2. a penitential garment worn by a confessed heretic, of yellow for the penitent, of black for the impenitent.

THIS DAY IN HISTORY

May 18, 1896: In a major victory for supporters of racial segregation, the U.S. Supreme Court rules 7-1 that a Louisiana law providing for “equal but separate accommodations for the white and colored races” on its railroad cars is constitutional.

QUOTE OF THE DAY

“What would life be if we had no courage to attempt anything?” - Vincent Van Gogh

