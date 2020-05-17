Houston City Council meetings to be held virtually starting this week

The Houston Mayor’s Office announced city council meetings will be held virtually to reduce the spread of COVID-19.

Consistent with Gov. Greg Abbott’s suspension of various provisions of the Open Meetings Act, city council meetings will be held using Microsoft Teams.

According to the Mayor’s Office, public comment will be allowed via teleconference and will occur at the beginning of the meeting at 2 p.m.

All speakers wanting to make a public comment must register by 5 p.m on Monday, May 18.

To sign up to speak, Houstonians are directed to call the City Secretary’s Office at (832) 393-1100.

Meetings will be broadcasted on HTV, the City of Houston’s municipal channel, and streamed on the City’s website and on Facebook.