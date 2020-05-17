Suspects on the run after shooting man during Pizza Hut robbery in Spring

HOUSTON – A 47-year-old man was shot twice during a robbery at a Pizza Hut in Spring, according to Harris County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies responded to the call around 1 p.m. Sunday at 18539 Kuykendahl Road. Officials said during the robbery, one of the suspects fired shots and hit the victim.

Deputies said the two suspects fled on foot. Employees went after him, but he got away.

The victim was transported to the nearby emergency room. From there, he was flown by Life Flight to Memorial Hermann. The man was shot in his leg and chest.

The victim is in critical but stable condition, officials said.

The description of the suspects is unknown at this time.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.