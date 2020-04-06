Mobile coronavirus testing site for seniors, first responders slated to open Monday

HOUSTON – Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee, chair of the Congressional Coronavirus Task Force, will announce the launch of a mobile testing site for seniors and first responders on Monday at the Jacinto City Community Center.

“Our senior citizens and first responders are extremely vulnerable to this devastating virus and we must take extra measures to protect them. I am dedicated to bringing this life-saving effort to my constituents,” Lee is quoted as saying in a press release.

As of Monday, 140 people have died in Texas as a result of coronavirus.

View a map of drive-thru testing locations.

LOCAL: See all the latest local coronavirus updates in our blog

TOTAL CASES: Keep track as new coronavirus cases are reported in counties the Houston area