Mobile coronavirus testing site for seniors, first responders slated to open Monday

Amanda Cochran, Specialty Senior Content Editor

In this photo taken Sunday, April 5, 2020, laboratory technician Irene Ooko prepares nasal swabs to be tested for the new coronavirus that causes COVID-19, at the Pathologists Lancet Kenya laboratory in Nairobi, Kenya. The company, which is offering tests to patients with a doctor's referral, was previously having to send samples to South Africa for testing but is now completing the testing in-house in Kenya. (AP Photo/Brian Inganga)
HOUSTON – Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee, chair of the Congressional Coronavirus Task Force, will announce the launch of a mobile testing site for seniors and first responders on Monday at the Jacinto City Community Center.

“Our senior citizens and first responders are extremely vulnerable to this devastating virus and we must take extra measures to protect them. I am dedicated to bringing this life-saving effort to my constituents,” Lee is quoted as saying in a press release.

As of Monday, 140 people have died in Texas as a result of coronavirus.

