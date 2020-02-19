Fatal crash closes Southwest Freeway at 99 in Sugar Land

SUGAR LAND, Texas – A fatal crash Wednesday morning has prompted officials to close part of U.S. 59 Southwest Freeway at State Highway 99 Grand Parkway in Sugar Land.

The two-vehicle crash was reported about 7:30 a.m. on the northbound side of U.S. 59.

According to Sugar Land police, the crash involved a passenger vehicle and an 18-wheeler. A woman in the passenger vehicle was killed, police said.

Police said parts of the Southwest Freeway will be closed while investigators are at the scene.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

The identity of the victim was not immediately released.

This is a developing story.

