This is what you need to know about Houston Rodeo’s concert announcement tonight

HOUSTON – It’s almost that time of the year again -- rodeo season!

The highly anticipated lineup, excluding Friday performances, will be revealed Thursday night at the Rodeo’s Star Announcement party. If you weren’t invited or didn’t win passes to the exclusive event, there will be a livestream of the festivities.

Here’s what you need to know:

Rodeo and performances

Seventeen of the 20 performers on the star lineup will be announced at 7 p.m. Thursday. Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo will broadcast live on its Facebook page.

All 12 country acts will be announced, along with the Latin pop, Norteño, K-Pop, pop and R&B/pop performers.

Houston Livestock Show & Rodeo 2020 genre calendar

Tickets will go on sale at 10 a.m. Jan. 16 on AXS. Customers can join the online waiting room starting at 9:30 a.m. to get a closer place in the virtual queue.

Friday night performers will be announced on Feb. 4. Tickets for the Hip Hop/ R&B, Hip Hop/Pop and EDM performances will go on sale at 10 a.m. Feb. 6.

Weekday performances are anticipated to start at 8:45 p.m. Performances on Saturday and Sunday will start at approximately 5:45 p.m. Based on past seasons, entertainers will have 60- to 90-minute performances.

Rodeo competitions will start at 6:45 p.m. weekdays and 3:45 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday. Gates at NRG Stadium will open at 6 p.m. and 3 p.m., respectively.

Carnival

Don’t worry about the lines at the ticket booths to pick up or buy carnival packs this year.

Attendees can use the Rodeo Carnival App to add pre-purchased carnival packs, buy and transfer tickets. The app is available for download on iOS and Android.

Charging stations and additional WiFi will be available throughout the carnival area, according to HLSR. Guests who prefer a physical pack can exchange their digital tickets for a paper version at the main entrances.

Half-price carnival tickets are available for purchase online until Feb. 29.