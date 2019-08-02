News 2 Know: Victims identified in deadly accident, defense rests in David Temple trial and more

Good evening from Click2Houston.com.

Thursday was the first day of August and it was also National Mahjong Day!

Let’s wrap up your day with a check on the forecast.

Weather

Thursday featured typical August weather with a high of 95, which is the average. The evening temps will fall slowly through the 80s with muggy skies and no rain. On Friday, look for a 10% shot at a shower with highs in the mid-90s. The weekend stays hot but there's a better chance for rain by Sunday. Check Frank's full forecast here.

Defense rests in David Temple trial

KPRC2 David Temple at his trial on Aug. 1, 2019.

The defense rested Thursday evening in the retrial of David Temple, the former high school football coach accused of killing his wife.

Read more

Victims identified in tank truck accident that left 2 dead

KPRC The hydroseeding truck parked on the track at Wisdom High School on July 29, 2019. Two people were found dead inside, according to HFD.

Two men were found dead inside a tank truck at a Houston high school, according to the Houston Fire Department.

Read more

Senator says Grand Parkway funding will not be cut

TxDOT

Despite the need for a hearing and a vote, a state senator said Thursday that he is confident the funding for the Grand Parkway will not be cut from next year’s transportation program.

Read more

Retiree who killed lawyer over handicap parking spot sentenced to 20 years in prison

KPRC2 The mug shot of William Anthony Hall.

A retiree was sentenced to 20 years in prison for shooting a man to death during an argument over a handicap parking spot in 2017.

Read more

Warrant issued for DNA of man accused of sexually assaulting hospital patient

DPS The mug shots of Adetokunbo Lufadeju.

A warrant has been issued to collect the DNA of a man who is suspected of sexually assaulting a hospital patient at St. Joseph Hospital last year.

Read more

On this day

In 1981, MTV premiered at 12:01 a.m.

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.