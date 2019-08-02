News 2 Know: Victims identified in deadly accident, defense rests in David Temple trial and more

Good evening from Click2Houston.com.
Thursday was the first day of August and it was also National Mahjong Day!
Let’s wrap up your day with a check on the forecast.
Weather
Thursday featured typical August weather with a high of 95, which is the average. The evening temps will fall slowly through the 80s with muggy skies and no rain. On Friday, look for a 10% shot at a shower with highs in the mid-90s. The weekend stays hot but there's a better chance for rain by Sunday. Check Frank's full forecast here.
Defense rests in David Temple trial
The defense rested Thursday evening in the retrial of David Temple, the former high school football coach accused of killing his wife.
Victims identified in tank truck accident that left 2 dead
Two men were found dead inside a tank truck at a Houston high school, according to the Houston Fire Department.
Senator says Grand Parkway funding will not be cut
Despite the need for a hearing and a vote, a state senator said Thursday that he is confident the funding for the Grand Parkway will not be cut from next year’s transportation program.
Retiree who killed lawyer over handicap parking spot sentenced to 20 years in prison
A retiree was sentenced to 20 years in prison for shooting a man to death during an argument over a handicap parking spot in 2017.
Warrant issued for DNA of man accused of sexually assaulting hospital patient
A warrant has been issued to collect the DNA of a man who is suspected of sexually assaulting a hospital patient at St. Joseph Hospital last year.
On this day
In 1981, MTV premiered at 12:01 a.m.
Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.