Weekly Wrap: Violent crime in Houston, bride stood up on wedding day, bikes for refugees

What’s going on with the crime rate in Houston?

Local law enforcement on the border amid rising apprehensions

Bride loses $700+ on the wedding day

Heartwarming help for Afghan refugees staying in our area

Violent crime in Houston

If it seems like there is more crime going on right now in Houston, it is not just your imagination. For a period in January, the city of Houston was at the top among the nation’s five largest cities for the most homicides thus far in 2022.

Investigator Mario Diaz is looking into the rise of violent crime in our area, and what city leaders are saying about it.

KPRC 2 team on the border

Investigator Robert Arnold took a trip to the border for a closer look at what Galveston County law enforcement is doing to help.

Since August 2021, the Galveston County Sheriff’s Office and three Constable’s offices have regularly sent resources to help rural county law enforcement deal with an influx of immigrants illegally crossing the border. Robert looks into what is being done. You can also become an KPRC 2 Insider to hear more about Robert’s experiences at the border over his years of reporting there.

Bride out $700+ on the wedding day

The wedding day is often something a bride dreams about and plans for years, but for one Houston woman, her wedding day turned into a hair nightmare. So she called our KPRC 2 Investigates team for help. Amy Davis talked to the man accused of taking the bride’s money. So, why is the bride having such a hard time getting her money back?

Spencer Solves It: Helping refugees making their new homes in Houston

Investigator Bill Spencer to the rescue again! This week Bill and his brigade pitched in to help a group of refugees from Afghanistan who are living here in Houston right now. Many of them come here with little or no belongings. See how Bill is working to brighten their world by getting people together to help.

Other team highlights

TONIGHT ALERT! After the Olympics, Investigator Amy Davis brings us the latest on her investigation into the paper license plates issue in our area. She went for a ride-a-long during one crackdown. Plus, the team made a stop in Austin to ask state leaders what is going on. We will post the link for that story in our newsletter next week, but you can also find it on click2houston.com over the weekend.

