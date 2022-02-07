KPRC 2 Investigates: Here is what we found when we tested the air from bathroom hand dryers

HOUSTON – No one will argue that washing your hands after you use the restroom is important. It’s how you dry them that’s up for debate. You’ve probably heard or read the reports from researchers at respected universities like Harvard and major medical schools all over the world. Researchers said hot air hand dryers can blow bacteria like fecal matter all over your hands. KPRC 2 Investigates had to test it to answer the question: To air dry or towel dry. Which is safer?

Testing Hand Dryers: Our methodology

KPRC 2 Investigates recruited indoor air quality expert Jack Mat to test hand dryers in public bathrooms at random. Mat owns IAQ Environmental.

To test the air blowing out of a bathroom hand dryer in a southwest Houston gas station and another one in a west Houston warehouse store, May held petri dishes under the air flow of the dryers. Any bacteria in the air will stick to the agar in the dishes. It is essentially food for the bacteria. Mat then sent the dishes to a lab to culture the dishes for two weeks. We met up with him for the results when the lab report came back.

The Results

“I knew we we were gonna find some bacteria,” Mat told investigative reporter Amy Davis. “It’s healthly bacteria that’s normally in the air.”

While the gas station petri dish contained more bacteria, the lab results show none of the bacteria are concerning. They are all bacteria found in the air and environment that won’t make you sick.

The petri dish with the sample from the warehouse chain bathroom was a different story. The lab found bacillus cereus, a bacteria that causes food poisoning. Imagine washing your hands in the bathroom before you go to the food court and order a hamburger or hot dog.

“If it’s on your hands, there’s a good chance you can put it in your system,” explained Mat.

Bacillus cereus can cause vomitting, diarhea and abdominal pain. Mat says it’s why, if there are paper towels available, using one to dry your hands should be your first choice.

“If I can’t find a paper towel, then I’ll just shake my hands off,” he said.

Mat says the bacteria that comes out of the hand dryer is being pulled from inside the restroom. If you are in a bathroom that is dirtier with more germs and bacteria, it is reasonable to expect that bacteria is sucked into the dryer intake and pushed out onto your hands. It is why he was surprised he didn’t see ecoli or fecal matter from the lab tests.