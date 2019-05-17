Here are Thursday's developments in the Maleah Davis case

A flyer about Maleah Davis is seen in the window of a Houston shop May 8, 2019.

HOUSTON - On Thursday, developments continued in the case of 4-year-old Maleah Davis, a Houston girl who has been missing for more than a week.

Maleah was reported missing May 4 by her stepfather, 26-year-old Derion Vence, who is facing charges in connection with her disappearance.

Here's everything that happened Thursday around the case:

Reward offered in Maleah Davis case

KPRC A flyer about Maleah Davis is seen in the window of a Houston shop May 8, 2019.

A reward is being offered in the case. Crime Stoppers said the reward of up to $5,000 for information about Maleah Davis’ disappearance is the standard amount that is offered in any unsolved case, but it might be increased in the future. Read more here.

'I just want them to find her': Maleah Davis' teacher speaks out

Maleah Davis' empty cubby is seen Thursday, May 16, 2019 at the Attitude Respect N’ Manners school. Her teacher there said,"I just want them to find her."

Maleah Davis' cubby at the Attitude Respect N’ Manners school remains empty for weeks. Her teacher at the school spoke with KPRC about the impact her disappearance has had not only on the students, but her as well.

Read more about what Carolyn Emerson said here.

MAP: These are the places people have searched for Maleah Davis

KPRC/Family Photos/HPD

The search for Maleah Davis has grabbed the attention of the nation since her disappearance. Since then, crews have combed several locations in the Houston area in an effort to find the missing girl.

Here’s a map that shows how the search for Maleah has unfolded.

Maleah Davis case: What we know and what we don't know

KPRC2 Derion Vence, Maleah Davis and Brittany Bowens KPRC2 followers and viewers have had many questions surrounding Maleah's disappearance, her mother's story and the fact that her stepfather is facing charges in connection with the case.

Here we lay out the most popular questions from a live chat with reporter Sophia Beausoliel -- those to which we know the answer and those that remain unanswered. Read more here.

Catch up on the story

Here's what happened Wednesday in the search for Maleah Davis

Here's what happened on Tuesday.

Here's what happened on Monday.

Here is a timeline of events.

You can see all of our coverage here.

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.