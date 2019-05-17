Here are Thursday's developments in the Maleah Davis case

HOUSTON - On Thursday, developments continued in the case of 4-year-old Maleah Davis, a Houston girl who has been missing for more than a week.
Maleah was reported missing May 4 by her stepfather, 26-year-old Derion Vence, who is facing charges in connection with her disappearance.
Here's everything that happened Thursday around the case:
Reward offered in Maleah Davis case
A reward is being offered in the case. Crime Stoppers said the reward of up to $5,000 for information about Maleah Davis’ disappearance is the standard amount that is offered in any unsolved case, but it might be increased in the future. Read more here.
'I just want them to find her': Maleah Davis' teacher speaks out
Maleah Davis' cubby at the Attitude Respect N’ Manners school remains empty for weeks. Her teacher at the school spoke with KPRC about the impact her disappearance has had not only on the students, but her as well.
MAP: These are the places people have searched for Maleah Davis
The search for Maleah Davis has grabbed the attention of the nation since her disappearance. Since then, crews have combed several locations in the Houston area in an effort to find the missing girl.
Maleah Davis case: What we know and what we don't know
