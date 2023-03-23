Frustrated Dish customers still spending hours on hold weeks after ransomware attack, they say

In this Jan. 10, 2009 photo a Dish Network booth at the Consumer Electronics Shows in Las Vegas, is shown. Dish Network Corp., the nation's second-largest satellite TV provider, said Monday, May 11, 2009, that its first-quarter profit rose 21 percent as revenue climbed partly on equipment sales. (AP Photo/Paul Sakuma)

A month after a ransomware attack on Dish Network, many customers say they are still having technical issues — and face wait times of up to 15 hours when they call to ask for assistance.

The TV and wireless service provider’s problems began on Feb. 23, when a multiday outage disrupted Dish’s internal servers and customer service operations, preventing Dish users from making payments or accessing their accounts. The company confirmed in a Feb. 28 filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission that the outage was the result of a cyberattack.

In addition to knocking out its customer service desk, apps and websites, Dish said “certain data was extracted from the corporation’s IT systems” during the breach. The company is investigating whether the data included customers’ personal information.

