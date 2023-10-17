A Doctor Moved to Tears and a Patient Finds Relief from Pain

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

HOUSTON – Dr. Ankur Khosla is moved to tears thinking about how Timothy Mockapertris’ life might be if the Houston local had continued living as he had been. Like many who find their way to AK Pain & Spine Center, Timothy was struggling to continued working in the job he loved because of chronic back and leg pain. He needed pain meds just to make it through the day.

“It is hard to go to work and put on that smile when you are constantly in pain,” said Timothy.

Work means a lot to Timothy.

“They say if you love what you do, you’ll never work a day in your life. And I’ve never worked a day in my life.” Timothy loves his job. However, back pain was starting to slow him down.

When a new treatment became available, Dr. Khosla thought it might be just the thing to help turn off Timothy’s pain and keep him working.

“Tim was actually one of the first patients that I was able to offer a spine spacer, to indirectly decompress his disc,” said Dr. Khosla.

Since that first spine spacer procedure, Timothy has had a second for another one of his discs.

“I work in construction. It looks like a butterfly anchor, something you’d put into your wall, and it’s got teeth in it and it holds the two vertebrae together so they don’t move and bounce on each other,” Timothy explained to Houston Life’s Melanie Camp.

Watch the video above to learn more about the procedure and how it helped Timothy continue his much-loved career in construction.

