A behind-the-scenes look at Agatha Christie’s ‘The Murder of Roger Ackroyd’ at Alley Theatre

Agatha Christie's 'The Murder of Roger Ackroyd' is on stage now at Alley Theatre, featuring plenty of extraordinary characters in this stage adaptation of a beloved murder-mystery classic. Watch as Melanie Camp gets a behind the scenes look at the production with Dylan Godwin and David Rainey who are both Alley Theatre Resident Acting Company Members. For more information, visit www.alleytheatre.org or call (713) 220-5700.

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

HOUSTON – Agatha Christie’s ‘The Murder of Roger Ackroyd’ is on stage now at Alley Theatre, featuring plenty of extraordinary characters in this stage adaptation of a beloved murder-mystery classic.

This is Alley Theatre’s 23rd production of an Agatha Christie play, and the 40th production in Alley Theatre’s annual Summer Chills Series.

Houston Life's Melanie Camp chats to Alley Theatre actors David Rainey and Dylan Godwin (Copyright 2023 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

This is a world premiere adaptation of one of the author’s best-known novels, and is running on stage through August 27th.

The twisty whodunit features extraordinary characters who hold secrets about blackmail and murder, that only the detective Hercule Poirot can solve in the all-new adaptation.

