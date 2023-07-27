We LOVE Teachers! Back to School Teacher Surprises

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

Houston Life and Shell Federal Credit Union are showing teachers some love as they head back to the classroom! Teachers can make such an important impact on their students’ lives and they often give more than they receive.

Melanie Camp will introduce you to five remarkable teachers from the Greater Houston area with a special thank-you gift to brighten their day. Teachers have been identified for Houston Life’s “We Love Teachers” surprises by their districts. Watch Houston Life the week of August 14-18, weekdays at 1 p.m. as we recognize five deserving teachers to start the school year on a positive note!