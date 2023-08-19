We Love Teachers! Watch Houston Life Surprise Deepwater Elementary School Teacher Mr. Barry Smith

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

HOUSTON – WE LOVE TEACHERS! Houston Life and KPRC 2 are teaming up with our friends at Shell Federal Credit Union to honor amazing educators all over Houston.

Students, parents, and coworkers LOVE Mr. Barry Smith!

The Reading Intervention teacher has been motivating students at Deepwater elementary School for 20 years. Known for his fist bumps and busting a move in the halls, students know him as the ‘dancing teacher.’

“I hope that every student loves to learn and will keep on learning throughout their lives,” said Mr. Smith.

Watch us surprise Deepwater Elementary School Teacher, Mr. smith, in the school hallway while he was helping students back to school in the video above.