83º
Join Insider

WEATHER ALERT

Sponsored

We Love Teachers! Watch Houston Life Surprise Deepwater Elementary School Teacher Mr. Barry Smith

Melanie Camp, Reporter

Tags: something good, seen on houston life, Education, houston life, Family

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

HOUSTON – WE LOVE TEACHERS! Houston Life and KPRC 2 are teaming up with our friends at Shell Federal Credit Union to honor amazing educators all over Houston.

Students, parents, and coworkers LOVE Mr. Barry Smith!

The Reading Intervention teacher has been motivating students at Deepwater elementary School for 20 years. Known for his fist bumps and busting a move in the halls, students know him as the ‘dancing teacher.’

“I hope that every student loves to learn and will keep on learning throughout their lives,” said Mr. Smith.

Watch us surprise Deepwater Elementary School Teacher, Mr. smith, in the school hallway while he was helping students back to school in the video above.

Copyright 2023 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Melanie Camp is a correspondent on KPRC 2’s Houston Life. 

email