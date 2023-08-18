We Love Teachers! Watch Houston Life Surprise Tomball Memorial High School Teacher Ms. Canita Lee

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

HOUSTON – Houston Life loves teachers! It is back to school and we are showing our love for Houston teachers by honoring them with the help of our friends at Shell Federal Credit Union.

Our fourth teacher is Ms. Canita Lee from Tomball Memorial High School. Ms. Lee empowers her students to take on challenges and succeed, inspiring them to find the strength within to aim high in life.

AP research student, Tiffani Hickman, said Ms. Lee’s support helped her through a tough family challenge at home.

“It really meant a lot to me, when I felt very pressured to take care of my family during this really hard time, that she was always there for me checking up on me and you know, just making sure that I didn’t feel overwhelmed by school. So it really means a lot to me and I really love her for that,”

Ms. Lee said her advice for parents in the new school year is this...

“Talk to your kids, and let them off the hook sometimes. Sometimes, they need a break. Our kids are really, really academically motivated here, extracurricularly motivated here. They have a lot going on. They need a lot of emotional support. Talk to your kids. See how their day was. Ask about their schoolwork. Let them take a break. I think it’s very, very, important,” she said

Watch the video above to see how the surprise went down when we burst into the classroom to thank Ms. Lee for her hard work.

