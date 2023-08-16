We Love Teachers! Watch Houston Life Surprise Walnut Bend Elementary Teacher and Counselor Ms. Melodie Musgrove

WE LOVE TEACHERS! Houston Life and KPRC 2 are teaming up with our friends at Shell Federal Credit Union to honor amazing educators all over Houston. Mayor Sylvester Turner proclaimed Aug 8 Melodie Musgrove in honor of the Walnut Bend Elementary School teacher. Last year, Ms. Musgrove was Walnut Bend Teacher of the Year and HISD Teacher of the Year. Plus, she was a finalist Region 4 Teacher of the Year. Ms. Musgrove is passionate about teaching and supporting the whole student. This year Ms. Musgrove is moving into a new career in education, she is becoming a school counselor. Watch us surprise Ms. Musgrove as she was setting up her new office the video above.

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

HOUSTON – It is back to school and we are showing our love for Houston teachers by honoring them all this week on Houston Life with the help of our friends at Shell Federal Credit Union.

Mayor Sylvester Turner proclaimed Aug 8 ‘Melodie Musgrove Day’ in honor of the Walnut Bend Elementary School teacher. Last year, Ms. Musgrove was Walnut Bend Teacher of the Year and HISD Teacher of the Year. Plus, she was a finalist Region 4 Teacher of the Year.

KPRC 2 Melanie WE LOVE TEACHERS! Congratulations Ms. Melodie Musgrove from Walnut Bend Elementary School. You are an awesome teacher!!! Celebrating great Houston educators with our friends from Shell Federal Credit Union ❤️ 1 hour ago 0 Houston

Ms. Musgrove is passionate about teaching and supporting the whole student and this year, Ms. Musgrove is moving into a new career in education, she is becoming a school counselor.

And, her advice to students as they head back to school?

“I think just to know that they’re bringing their best, and they’re bringing everything they need to be successful. Regardless of what your backpack looks like, regardless of what your shoes look like or what you look like. You have everything that you need to be successful and your teachers and your counselors and your principals and your coaches will do the rest. They’ll bring what they have, but you already have everything you need.”

Watch us surprise Ms. Musgrove as she was setting up her new office in the video above.

Know a teacher who deserves recognition? Share their photo with us here.