We Love Teachers! Watch Houston Life Surprise Ball High School Bilingual Math Teacher Ms. Leanne Woods

WE LOVE TEACHERS! Houston Life and KPRC 2 are teaming up with our friends at Shell Federal Credit Union to honor amazing educators all over Houston. Ms. Leanne Woods goes above and beyond to help her students as the settle in the United States. A bilingual math teacher, Ms. Woods said she never has any doubts about the work she , as challenging as it can be to be a teacher, she said it gives her a “reason to get up in the morning.” Watch the video above to see how hid out in Ms. Woods classroom to surprise and thank her for her hard work.

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

HOUSTON – All this week Houston Life and KPRC 2 are teaming up with our friends at Shell Federal Credit Union to honor amazing educators all over Houston.

On the ceiling outside Ms. Leanne Woods classroom is a mural with blue sky, puffy clouds, and words that say, “The limits of my Languages are the limits of my Worlds.” The bilingual math teacher goes above and beyond to help her students at Ball High School in Galveston. Everyone in her class has only been in the United States for two years of less and for none of them speak English as their first language.

“It’s like the whole world comes to my class every day I like to travel. And this way, I don’t travel during the school year, because they all come here. And so I learned about their cultures and my Spanish improves. And then together, we can get them through their star exams so they can graduate and go on and live the American Dream,” Ms. Woods told Houston Life.

KPRC 2 Melanie WE LOVE TEACHERS! Congratulations Ms. LeAnne Woods from Ball High School in Galveston. You are an awesome teacher!!! Celebrating great Houston educators with our friends from Shell Federal Credit Union 40 minutes ago 0 Galveston

Ms. Wood was nominated as an outstanding teacher and Houston Life along with some of our friends at Shell Federal Credit Union and a team of Ms. Wood’s co-worker hid out in the High School teacher’s classroom to surprise her as part of a week-long celebration of teachers on KPRC 2.

Watch the video above to see how the surprise went down!

Share a picture of your favorite teacher HERE.