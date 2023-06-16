Emancipation Park Juneteenth 2023 Celebration

WATCH HOUSTON LIFE IN THE PLAYER BELOW

HOUSTON – Saturday, Houston’s Emancipation Park Conservancy is welcoming everyone to their annual Juneteenth celebration.

It kicks off with a Freedom Walk at 7am and ends with a concert.

Today at 1pm on Houston Life, Melanie Camp is out at Emancipation Park in the Third Ward to tell us more about this fun event.

Juneteenth Freedom Run/Walk

Let’s celebrate freedom! Houston’s most exciting Juneteenth Celebration returns! Mark your calendars for another unforgettable Juneteenth Celebration, filled with joy, unity, and cultural pride!

This year we will start the morning off with the exhilarating Freedom Walk/Run. Lace up your sneakers and join us at The Emancipation Park at 7am. You won’t want to miss this short but empowering journey that will have you feeling the spirit of freedom. It’ll wrap up by 11am, and prepare to enjoy the rest of the day’s festivities!

Juneteenth Music Festival

Once again, there’s an incredible concert lineup with a little something for everyone. The explosive evening concert kicks off at 3:00 pm with gospel artist V Michael McKay followed by Zydeco sensation Step Rideau, who warms things up R&B legends Lakeside, and The SOS Band. It’s going to be a night of non-stop rhythm, soulful melodies, and unforgettable performances!

Best of all, the concert is absolutely free (no tickets required)! The gates open at 2:00 pm, so grab your family and friends, and come early to secure the best spot. You’ll also have the chance to explore a variety of vendors offering unique crafts, merchandise, and delectable treats from a variety of fantastic food trucks.

For everyone’s safety, the Conservancy kindly asks that you leave coolers, alcohol, firearms, and large umbrellas at home. This way, they can ensure a fun and secure environment for all attendees.

Don’t miss out on this incredible Juneteenth Celebration! June 17th at The Emancipation Park, where history and culture come alive. Together, honor the past, celebrate the present, and pave the way for a brighter future.

Celebrate the richness of the Black culture and communities across the Houston area on June 10 from 11 a.m. - 8 p.m. at Emancipation Park located at 3018 Emancipation Avenue.

OTHER EVENTS

Juneteenth Parade and Picnic | Saturday | 1 p.m. - 5 p.m. Honor the holiday at this parade held in the birthplace of Juneteenth, Galveston.

Juneteenth Comedy Festival: The First Annual Juneteenth Comedy Festival happening at The Galveston Convention Center at the San Luis Resort 5600 Seawall Blvd. Saturday, June 17, 2023, Doors open at 7 PM- Show starts at 8:30 PM, Prices vary- starting at $20.

Where to celebrate Juneteenth in Houston and Galveston this year