Houston comedy legends are bringing the laughs to Galveston, for Juneteenth Comedy Festival

GALVESTON – WATCH HOUSTON LIFE IN THE PLAYER BELOW, LIVE STARTING AT 1PM

This Saturday, two Houston comedy legends are bringing the laughs down to Galveston, the birthplace of Juneteenth, to commemorate this holiday and its legacy!

It’s the first annual Juneteenth comedy festival and will be headlined by Billy D. Washington and Rodney Bigham who are joining us on Houston Life with details on this special event.

ABOUT BILLY D WASHINGTON

- He’s an award-winning comedian, accomplished musician, playwright and director

- Satirical musician and comedy lyricist!

-His twisted takes on Americana, combined with his clever piano comedy has made him a force to be reckon with in the world of stand-up comedy since 1991.

- Has been featured at the prestigious ‘Just for Laughs’ Comedy Festival

- For 3 years traveled with The Queen of Soul Aretha Franklin as her opening act.

- He has also appeared on HBO’s Def Comedy Jam three times, Comedy Central’s Premium Blend, Last Comic Standing, The Late, Late Show with Craig Ferguson, The Bob and Tom radio show, and spent time on VH-1 as a host and on-air personality.

- Was a celebrity judge on the popular Carnival Cruise Line series, “Island Hoppers” with James Van Der Beek.

- His latest album, “The Washington Posts” has received both critical and commercial success since its 2019 release

- Billy D. has spent the past 30 years performing in the top comedy clubs, cruise ships, colleges and theaters in the country including the legendary Radio City Music Hall in New York, NY.

ABOUT RODNEY BIGHAM

-Known as The Heavyweight Champ Of Comedy

- Began his career in 1993 influenced by Richard Pryor, Tim Conway, Carol Burnett and Eddie Murphy.

- Rodney credits his professional career discovery to Mr. Rushion McDonald who gave him his first real comedy club opportunity at the Hip Hop Comedy Stop (HHCS) in Houston,

-Has shared the stage with Katt Williams, Steve Harvey, Cedric The Entertainer, Ralphie Mae and many other great comedians.

-Rodney has appeared on Showtime At The Apollo, HBO’s Def Comedy Jam, Comic View, The Improv and Blog Talk Radio.

THE FESTIVAL IS THE FIRST COMEDY FESTIVAL OF ITS KIND

- Galveston is Kicking Off This Juneteenth with Laughter

- Veteran comedian, All D. Freeman will be hosting an ensemble of some of the most talented comedians in entertainment, including Comedian Grossman, Dave Lawson and many more

- Setting the tone for a weekend of celebration

- Festival will take place in The Galveston Convention Center located at the historic San Luis Resort

EVENT DETAILS

The First Annual Juneteenth Comedy Festival

The Galveston Convention Center at the San Luis Resort 5600 Seawall Blvd

Saturday June 17, 2023, Doors open at 7PM- Show starts at 8:30PM

Prices vary- starting at $20.00

WHAT DOES JUNETEENTH AND BEING A PART OF THIS SPECIAL JUNETEENTH EVENT MEAN TO THEM?

- This is an official event of the Juneteenth celebration roster. Galveston has made its mark in being a significant part of our brilliant and rich culture and history in Texas.

-With the emergence of the Juneteenth Comedy Festival, our goal is to make it even more brilliant, and even richer... and funny

HOW HAVE THEY LASTED SO LONG AND DONE SO WELL IN COMEDY?

-Billy was the first native Houston comic as well as one of the first Texas comics to be part of Def Comedy Jam!