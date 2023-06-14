Meet the official Grand Marshal for the Juneteenth Parade in Galveston

GALVESTON – WATCH LIVE IN THE PLAYER BELOW

Today at 1pm on Houston Life, Tanya Nolan, a singer-songwriter that has had the joy of having her music multiple times on the adult R&B billboard charts, all while embracing her identity as a member of the LGBTQ+ community.

And she’s been selected as the official grand marshall for the Juneteenth parade in her hometown of Galveston, the birthplace of Juneteenth.

ABOUT TANYA

- soulful R&B/ Pop Singer & Songwriter.

-She is the owner of ArtsessionZ ‚LLC one of the first female run record labels

-She brings unique power vocals, original tracks and cinematic music videos. Her versatility allows her to create music that caters to multiple genres including R&B, Pop, Afro-Beats & Dance Music to name a few.

-Discovered her affinity to music at an early age. As a child, Tanya admired the music of Prince, The Bee Gees and Michael Jackson.

- She’s found her catalog charting on Billboard’s Top 25 featuring her singles “My Best” feat. CeeLo Green and “Good Woman”

-She’s also a businesswoman, owns childcare facility in the area.

HER NEW SINGLE “CREATE YOUR BEST LIFE”

- Whether it’s making her fans dance or feel confident about who they are, Tanya Nolan is the real deal.

- committed to creating music that empowers her listeners.

- She is charting with her release, “Pace Yourself” featuring R&B star Raheem DeVaughan.

- She’s currently #15 on the Adult R&B Billboard Charts, made it to 13 earlier this month.

JUNETEENTH PARADE & PICNIC DETAILS

The annual Juneteenth parade and picnic starts in Galveston on Saturday, June 17

1 p.m. to 2 p.m. for the parade

Through 6 p.m. for the picnic

The parade line-up and route will start at 26th Street and end at 41st street.

RELATED CONTENT:

Previous appearance on Houston Life