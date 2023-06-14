Local celebrities set to play in friendly dodgeball competition for Houston charities

WATCH LIVE IN THE PLAYER BELOW

HOUSTON – Houston celebrities are getting together next weekend to raise money for their local charities as part of the ‘Ultimate Most Dopest Dodgeball Charity Challenge.’

The friendly competition will take place Saturday, June 24 from 1 P.M. to 4 P.M. at Pitch 25 in EADO, hosted by Former MLS player and Houston’s Brian Ching, plus team captains Reagan Bregman, Justin Reid, Deandre Hopkins and Chester Pitts.

Each captain will recruit some of their celebrity friends and charity patrons, and winners from each match will move on to determine who plays in the final round to be crowned the Ultimate Most Dopest Dodgeball Champion.

Entrepreneur and Philanthropist Reagan Bregman will represent Bregman Cares; NFL Safety Justin Reid will represent JReid InDeed; Five-time Pro-Bowl NFL Wide Receiver, DeAndre Hopkins will play for SMOOOTH; and Original Texan Chester Pitts is leading the way for Carson Parke.

Last year, Chester Pitts took home the trophy for Carson Parke, and the four celebrities together raised nearly $90,000.

Watch as Lauren Kelly gets a preview of all the fun set to come next weekend!

Get tickets and more info at dodgeballcharitychallenge.eventbrite.com.