Behind the scenes at Comicpalooza in Houston

Comicpalooza is a convention with a little something for everyone -- beloved actors, talented comic artists and writers, pop culture legends, cosplay, shopping, and even autograph sessions and photo ops with your favorite stars.

The fun kicks off this weekend at the George R Brown Convention Center in Downtown Houston.

Today at 1pm on Houston Life, we’re getting a taste of the excitement from Matt Woodrome and Scott Morrison with Saber Guild.

ABOUT SABER GUILD

Is a not-for-profit, LucasFilm-recognized Star Wars costuming group that specializes in choreographed lightsaber shows.

It is a Lucasfilm’s preferred lightsaber performance group, and the largest recognized lightsaber club in the world.

The mission is threefold: Focus on Charity, safe, exciting stage combat & Screen-Accurate Star Wars Costuming

FOR CHARITY

Perform at charity and community events, as well as comic book and sci-fi conventions, all to raise money for charity and share the love of Star Wars with fans around the world.

Saber Guild started in 2006 with half a dozen people in California, members of established costuming organizations and unofficial lightsaber choreography groups coming together to have fun, serve the community and represent the Star Wars brand in a way that had never been done before.

Almost 20 later, Saber Guild has over 700 members in 35 temples and 8 countries.

COSTUMING

Costumes are handmade and high quality. They strive for costumes that look like they just stepped out of a Star Wars movie and into the performance space.

They have guidelines and standards for both Jedi and Sith characters, as well as any force-sensitive, lightsaber wielding named characters from the Star Wars universe.

HOW TO CHANNEL SIGNATURE JEDI “FORCE” AND WHAT TO EXPECT AT THEIR COMICPALOOZA BOOTH.

NOTE: they cannot cross sabers with non-saber guild members but can do a Jedi movement demo without crossing the light sabers

ABOUT COMICPALOOZA

Comicpalooza is a unique, multi-format pop culture event that features hours of diverse, interactive programming that spans anime, comic books, cosplay, gaming, literature along with kid’s activities, entertainment, special attractions, exhibitors and more.

WHAT TO EXPECT

Hundreds of exhibitors from all over the nation

Entertainment including the second annual Friday Night Bash, Ultimate Werewolf Comicpalooza Rumble, and dance performances by KLOVR and BNDT.

Special Attractions including an anime car show, Robotica, Full Steel Combat and Star Wars Alliance.

Annual Cosplay Contest and Kid’s Cosplay Contest

Happening this weekend: May 26-28 at George R. Brown Convention Center

