The summer is a good time to stay on tip of your kid’s health. Find out why as Iliana Solano, MD, Legacy Community Health’s Pediatrician and Pediatric Medical Director, shares her tips on preventative care for children.

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

HOUSTON – Staying on top of your health starts with preventive care. And that goes for kids too.

Iliana Solano, MD, is a pediatrician & pediatric medical director with Legacy Community Health Pediatrics.

She says the main components of preventive health and the role each plays in keeping kids healthy are the following:

Preventive care for kids

Wellness check-ups

Wellness exams

Health screenings

Vaccines

Schools are letting out for summer. What do you want to tell parents?

This is a great time to get ahead of the back-to-school rush and schedule annual wellness visits. Kids won’t miss school, you can catch up on vaccines, get your camp, school and sports health forms completed, get prescriptions updated and refilled

How soon can you get an appointment?

New patients welcome! Immediate appointments available at 14 locations across Houston, Baytown, Deer Part and Beaumont.

Contact information:

832-548 5050 Legacy Community Health.

Affordable healthcare

Legacy accepts most HMOs, PPOs, CHIP and Medicaid, and has programs to help make care more affordable.