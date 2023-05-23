HOUSTON – Staying on top of your health starts with preventive care. And that goes for kids too.
Iliana Solano, MD, is a pediatrician & pediatric medical director with Legacy Community Health Pediatrics.
She says the main components of preventive health and the role each plays in keeping kids healthy are the following:
Preventive care for kids
- Wellness check-ups
- Wellness exams
- Health screenings
- Vaccines
Schools are letting out for summer. What do you want to tell parents?
This is a great time to get ahead of the back-to-school rush and schedule annual wellness visits. Kids won’t miss school, you can catch up on vaccines, get your camp, school and sports health forms completed, get prescriptions updated and refilled
How soon can you get an appointment?
New patients welcome! Immediate appointments available at 14 locations across Houston, Baytown, Deer Part and Beaumont.
Contact information:
832-548 5050 Legacy Community Health.
Affordable healthcare
Legacy accepts most HMOs, PPOs, CHIP and Medicaid, and has programs to help make care more affordable.